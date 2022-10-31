Tyne and Wear Metro line trains cancelled due to cable theft
Thieves have stolen cabling from the Tyne and Wear Metro line stopping services on part of the system for some early-morning commuters.
The theft happened overnight in the Howdon area of North Tyneside, operator Nexus said.
Service were suspended between St James and North Shields in both directions for a short period before 0600 GMT.
Passengers were able to use buses and services resumed ahead of the peak morning rush hour on Monday.
