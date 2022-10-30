Gateshead wallaby on the loose caught and rehomed at zoo
A wallaby on the loose in Gateshead has been caught and rehomed at a local zoo.
The marsupial, which was spotted a number of times in recent weeks by villagers in the Chopwell area, was contained by volunteers from a lost dog team and then sedated by vets.
After being treated for a face injury, it was transported to Northumberland College Zoo at Kirkley Hall.
Blyth Wildlife Rescue, which took part in the capture, said the animal would be monitored closely over coming days.
It was called shortly before 05:00 on Saturday after the wallaby was captured in a large dog trap set up in a "secluded area".
'Sleeping in someone's garden'
Once sedated, it was transported to a veterinary practice at Birtley where it underwent X-rays and a wound suffered when it had attempted to escape the trap was cleaned and sutured.
Teri Charlton, lead medic with Blyth Wildlife Rescue, said it was believed the animal had been "bedding down in someone's garden every night".
"We've had people ask why it couldn't be left alone, but it was in a residential area and at risk of being knocked over by a car or coming to harm in other ways.
"They're powerful animals and could also hurt anyone who got up close and personal."
'Hopping around'
The wallaby, which has been named Choppy, was transported to the zoo where medics say he will have a "forever home" and integrated with two resident female wallabies already on site.
"The sedation took a while to wear off, but he's been up and about this morning, hopping around, so he's on the mend and any swelling will disappear over the next few days," Ms Charlton added.
"He's going to have company at the zoo and unlimited food on tap so he's in the best place."
It is not known where the animal came from or how long it had been in the wild.
