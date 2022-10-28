Chrissy Rouse: Motorcyclists escort superbiker's funeral procession
- Published
More than 200 motorcyclists turned out to escort the funeral procession of superbiker Chrissy Rouse, who died after a crash during a championship race.
The 26-year-old, from Newcastle, crashed on the first lap of the third race of the season and suffered a "significant" head injury.
He died on 6 October in hospital with his family by his side.
A service was held at Emmanuel College, Gateshead, where he had been a student and later a teacher.
The crash happened at the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, at Donington Park, Leicestershire, on the afternoon of 2 October.
Hundreds gathered at the college on Friday to pay their last respects.
Rouse won the National Superstock 1000 title in 2020 and moved to Superbikes earlier this year.
During the service, friend Gavin Clarke told the congregation: "People warmed to Chrissy wherever he went, and his public profile continued to grow due to his successes off the racetrack.
"I so admired the way Chrissy lived his life, his 'joie de vivre'. He crammed so much into his years; indeed, many lifetimes, and how amazing is that."
Rouse's sister, Grace, added: "Chrissy was my big brother, but not just any big brother.
"In my whole life, living under the same roof, until just a few months ago, we had never had one argument, not even a cross word.
"Instead, being 10 years older than me, he took on the role of a sort of father figure as my dad worked away most of my life to fund Chrissy's dreams in racing.
"He looked out for me, and I looked up to him. From being small, I wanted to do everything with Chrissy. I was his little shadow."
The qualified maths teacher had just started his first season in British Superbikes and rode for Crowe Performance BMW - the same team he won the National Superstock title with.
Rouse had been an avid motorbike rider from the age of seven and at 14 he won his first Superteens Championship title in just his second season.
Tributes from other racers described him as "truly talented person" who was "always smiling".
