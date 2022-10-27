Retiring County Durham fire chief slams funding cut dangers
A departing fire chief has warned that funding cuts to his brigade are putting lives at risk.
Stuart Errington, who is retiring after 30 years with County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, said it could lose 50 firefighters.
In a letter to Communities Secretary Michael Gove, Mr Errington called for increased government funding and a change in council tax limits.
Mr Gove's department has been contacted for comment.
Mr Errington said the situation was "as bad as I have known it", adding: "Issuing this warning is not something we would ever do lightly, but we have been left with no option we are in a grave situation, with lives at risk."
He wrote he was proud to have been a firefighter in County Durham just as his father Eddie was for 32 years and his son Alex now is.
"However, I have never felt more fearful for the future of the highly respected and professional service that I love," he said.
Mr Errington said the brigade was in a "perilous position" having faced a real-term loss in government funding of £10m over the last 12 years once inflation was taken into account.
He said a £1.3m annual grant to maintain buildings and equipment had also been "removed by stealth" since 2015 putting extra pressure on the service's budget.
Mr Errington said the North East was "disproportionately impacted" by government-imposed restrictions on council tax precepts due to the low number of Band A and B homes in the area and high levels of deprivation - meaning many residents are exempt or get discounts on their bills.
"Currently, we are limited to a 2% increase on Band D properties that would bring in £380,000 in additional income," Mr Errington said.
"However, inflation rising to 10% adds a £750,000 deficit to finances that are already down to the bone, and that is before we consider pay pressures."
He said raising the fire service's precept by £5 for Band D properties (the equivalent of 10p per week) would generate £30m and be "a small price to pay for public safety".
Mr Errington added that there had been a rise in the number of climate change related wildfires and the North East had "the highest levels of arson and deliberate fires of any region in the country".
He said his brigade responded to more than 8,000 emergencies in 2021, completed almost 20,000 home fire safety checks and administered more than 55,000 Covid-19 vaccinations.
"My priority has always been to protect frontline posts, but that will no longer be possible under present funding levels," Mr Errington said, adding: "We are looking at the unavoidable loss of between 15 and 50 firefighters and that will have serious consequences .
"This is an emergency and we need an urgent response before it is too late."
Durham County Councillor and Fire Authority chairman John Shuttleworth said the situation was "at the point of desperation" with a reduction in staff and fire engines needed if costs are not met.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has been approached for comment.
