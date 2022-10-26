Plan for Ouseburn ex-warehouse known for graffiti wall approved
Plans to transform a former warehouse known for its graffiti wall into potential shops, offices and a restaurant have been approved.
Newcastle City Council has granted permission for work at the former Stables Buildings on Maling Street in Ouseburn.
One person objected saying the "drab" plan could see the area lose an "internationally-famous graffiti wall".
But the council said the site's restoration was "welcomed".
Developers want to create three new units at the site, which could provide a home for "small, local businesses, such as restaurants, cafes, or small design or IT companies, adding to the diversity and mix of uses in the Ouseburn Valley", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A previous plan to restore the building was approved in 2017 but the permission lapsed before any work took place.
The council said: "The current condition of the building is considered to negatively impact the conservation area and its restoration and re-use is welcomed."
A council planner's report also confirmed that the developers did not intend to use anti-graffiti paint on the regenerated site and "would review the use for graffiti as part of the new design in future".
