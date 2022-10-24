Man dies in Northumberland Street, Wallsend, house fire
A 43-year-old man has died in a house fire on Tyneside.
Emergency services attended an address in Northumberland Street, Wallsend, at about 13:30 BST on Saturday.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a report is being prepared for the coroner, Northumbria Police said.
The force said it had launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze, although there were not believed to be suspicious circumstances.
