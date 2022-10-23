Freedom of South Tyneside granted to Ray Spencer MBE
Ray Spencer MBE has been granted the Freedom of South Tyneside for his "outstanding contribution to the cultural and civic life" of residents.
Mr Spencer, executive director of the Customs House, has spent more than 20 years championing performing arts.
For 25 years of his career he was a familiar face for families in South Shields as Tommy the Trumpeter.
Mr Spencer said it was an "incredibly humbling honour" to be recognised for living and working "in a place I love".
He received the recognition at a ceremony held at South Shields Town Hall on Friday.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Spencer worked hard to keep the Customs House afloat after more than 200 performances had to be cancelled.
Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay, said being awarded the Freedom of the Borough was a "token of immense gratitude".
"Ray gives his time, energy and expertise generously, contributing to many local civic, cultural and community efforts over the years," she said.
"He also cares passionately about celebrating and nurturing the creative talents of local people to be the best they can be in the world of arts and entertainment."
Ten other people or organisations have been awarded the Freedom of South Tyneside since 1981.
Mr Spencer said: "I feel blessed to have been born, grown up, met my partner and raised our children in such a wonderful part of the world.
"I hope I can continue to serve our community for many years to come."
