Byker: Three arrested after man dies following assault
Three men have been arrested after a man died following a serious assault in Newcastle.
Northumbria Police said at about 13:30 BST on 15 October, a 36-year-old man was found with a serious head injury at an address in Jubilee Terrace, Byker.
He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died in hospital on Friday.
The men, 36, 36 and 57, were held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and bailed.
Police have appealed for information and witnesses.
A spokesperson said: "This has been an incredibly sad incident which has resulted in the tragic death of a man.
"Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this sad time and they have asked that their privacy be respected while they begin to try to process what has happened."
