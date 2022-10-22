Ryhope mural celebrates village's history
A mural marking a Sunderland village's history has been praised by locals.
The artwork shows the key stages of Ryhope's past - reflecting the early farming days which shaped the landscape, through to the closure of the colliery in 1966.
Painted by artist Mark One87 and assistant artist Finn Kelly, Mark said he enjoyed learning about the history of the area while creating his design.
The gable end mural overlooks the Ryhope Miners' Memorial Garden.
The art also pays homage to the hospital workers and women of Ryhope who played a "huge part in its development".
Flying above them is a WW2 RAF Halifax bomber and the face of its pilot Cyril Barton.
In March 1944 after a night raid in Germany, he flew his damaged plane back over the North Sea. As fuel ran out and his plane crash-landed in the village.
He was pulled alive from the plane's wreckage but died of his injuries. He was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross.
The mural, which was commissioned by Sunderland City Council's east area committee, is more than 90ft (25m) long and more than (30ft (10m) tall.
It was painted over two weeks in August.
Ryhope councillor Martyn Herron, who is also chair of the east area committee, said: "We're all very proud of our history and heritage and we now have this fittingly commemorated on our mural.
"It's an excellent reminder of who and what has helped shape our village."
Residents and school children took part in a special event at Ryhope Community Centre to watch a film about the village and take part in a talk from the village's heritage society.
Mark added: "It was great to interact with local people to inform the design.
"The miners' lamp featured in the centre of the mural pays homage to all those who lost their lives working in the mines.
"To the right of this we also have a tribute to the Miner's Lodge which was situated on the site where the mural stands along with the Colliery Brass band which was described as the heart of Ryhope in those days."
