Newcastle bar Bijoux refused cheap shots extension amid binge drinking fears
- Published
A city centre bar has been denied permission to sell more cheap shots amid fears that the "bargain" offer would encourage students to drink more.
Bijoux in Newcastle's so-called Diamond Strip wanted to expand its offer of lower-alcohol £3 trebles upstairs.
It was the first city venue to market 20% ABV shots, which are half the strength and half the price.
Northumbria Police had warned the bar would become a place where students "fuel themselves" with cheap alcohol.
Due to its licencing requirements Bijoux can only continue sell the shots on its ground floor.
'Attractive price'
The bar's representatives insisted the offer was "in no way an irresponsible promotion" and that it cut levels of drunkenness.
Solicitor Christopher Rees-Gay, representing Bijoux, said the idea was to make the Mosley Street venue an entirely student-focused bar, and move away from its Millionaires' Weekend operation on Saturdays.
It has featured on the MTV series Geordie Shore.
Mr Rees-Gay claimed that police and council objections were "based on what may happen rather than being based on any actual evidence", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Officials also heard that extending the £3 trebles offer would make customers stay in Bijoux for longer, therefore reducing the number of people moving between bars in one of Newcastle's busiest night-time areas.
Sgt Julie Cottiss, from Northumbria Police, had argued it could have led to a situation where students buy more drinks than they otherwise would "because they feel that they are getting a bargain".
"It is the same as when you go to a supermarket and it's buy one get one free - you buy things you don't necessarily need because you think you are getting a bargain," she said.
"I believe more drinks will be purchased and that will lead a patron to consume more alcohol than they would have originally because they are buying it at a cheaper and more attractive price."
Council environmental health expert Angela Wallis also raised concerns that "a customer could consume more alcohol, faster, over a shorter duration of time", thereby creating an "inaccurate idea of their consumption".
Newcastle City Council's licensing sub-committee rejected the bar's proposals.
In its decision notice, members said they were "not satisfied that the applicant had demonstrated that there are exceptional circumstances; and that the application, if granted will not add to the negative cumulative impact on one or more of the licensing objectives".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.