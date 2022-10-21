Newcastle: Two youths arrested after falling off stolen moped in mud
- Published
Two suspected vehicle thieves were left red-faced after falling off a stolen moped before being chased down by police when they fled.
The duo were with two other males in Henshaw Place, Newcastle, at 03:40 BST when they were spotted by officers.
As they tried to make off, the moped struck mud and the two slipped off before jumping over a fence into an allotment.
Two boys, aged 15 and 14, were later arrested and remain in custody.
It was later confirmed the moped recovered from the scene had been stolen from the Sunderland area earlier in the night.
Officers are trying to trace the two others who fled on another moped.
Ch Insp Mick Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: "It was quickly clear that those present did not want to stick around and speak to us, with the suspects instead trying to get away firstly on the moped and then on foot.
"I would like to thank the officers involved who have helped us seize a stolen moped and detain two individuals who will be interviewed in connection with the theft."
Northumbria Police said it was carrying out "a significant amount of work" to tackle motorcycle thefts.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.