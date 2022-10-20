North East politicians react to PM standing down
- Published
Political figures in the North East have reacted to Liz Truss quitting as prime minister, with Labour politicians calling for a general election.
Ms Truss resigned after 45 days, saying she "cannot deliver the mandate" given to her, but will remain in the post until a successor is found.
However, Labour has condemned what they describe as "chaos" and said there should be a general election.
But Conservatives say "now is not the time" and have called for unity.
Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah said: "After 12 years of Tory failure, the people of Newcastle deserve so much better than a revolving door of Conservative chaos.
"Crisis after crisis - created in Downing Street. The people of Newcastle are paying the price for Tory incompetence.
"The British public deserve a proper say on the country's future. We must have a chance at a fresh start. We need a general election - now."
'Tory horror show'
Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery called the chaos in government a "total mess" and said it was "time for a general election and to consign the Tories and their failed economic model to the dustbin of history".
North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll accused the Tories of having "lowered living standards, crippled our public services and brought chaos to Britain" over 12 years in power, and Newcastle City Council leader Nick Kemp said an election "must be a political priority".
Kim McGuinness, Labour's Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, said the UK "has had to watch the Tory horror show for too long now".
She added: "A decision by the Tories to appoint another unelected prime minister when they have clearly lost the faith of the country is an insult to the people.
"They do not have a god-given right to govern. It is time the people had their say."
Catherine McKinnell, Labour MP for Newcastle North, said: "We cannot continue to live this Conservative psychodrama, the uncertainty and chaos ... it's time people had their say on the future direction of our country in a general election."
However, one local Conservative has described it as the "wrong time" for a general election and urged his party to unite behind whoever the new PM is - with Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, and even a return for Mr Johnson touted as likely candidates.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Andrew Burnett, chairman of the Newcastle Conservatives, said: "Whoever gets this job, everyone just needs to get behind them regardless of what their thoughts are.
"Everyone needs to come together and stop all this fighting against each other. That is the only way we can move forward."
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen described it as a "total mess", adding Ms Truss had done "the right thing".
"It's no secret that Liz wasn't the candidate I chose and she's done the right thing to stand down", he said.
"We need to see a new leader appointed quickly that will get on with tackling the challenges we face as a country.
Richard Holden, the Conservative MP for North West Durham and a backer of Mr Sunak, told the BBC that "we have to have economic competence at the heart of whatever comes next" - and rejected calls for an election, saying that it is MPs and not any Prime Minister that holds the public mandate.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.