Newcastle: Revised plans for new-look Grey Street revealed
Fresh plans have been unveiled for the transformation of a city centre street, after its redesign was reviewed.
Grey Street in Newcastle has been subject to changes over the years, with the ultimate aim of pedestrianising the thoroughfare.
Revised plans for the Georgian route include removing pay and display parking to reduce traffic and adding a dedicated northbound cycle lane.
Work is due to begin in early 2023 and will not be finished until autumn 2024.
The council underwent a leadership change in May, with its current Labour chief Nick Kemp pledging to rethink "confused" plans.
Other changes include widening the pavements, removing bollards, installing so-called "rain garden" planting beds - intended to reduce the risk of flooding - and adding new seating.
Dedicated loading bays for local businesses would be included, and the council said it would consider making them available to disabled blue badge holders, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The local authority said it does ultimately want to remove all vehicles from the route and called the new design a "first step in our ambitions to fully pedestrianise Grey Street and link the world class Quayside to our city centre".
"Our plans will bring people and nature together and make the best use of available space for people of all ages," said councillor Jane Byrne, cabinet member responsible for transport and climate change.
"It will significantly improve the landscape, with rain gardens and planting designed to enhance this magnificent street, while at the same time contributing to climate resilience and a reduced carbon footprint."
It comes a week after plans to pedestrianise Blackett Street in the city centre were shelved.
Those plans were due to be subject to a public inquiry because of objections from bus operator Stagecoach.
