Gateshead: Pet pigs kept in kitchen of family's flat rehomed
Two pet pigs kept in a poky flat have been found a new home.
The male Kunekunes were bought by a family in Gateshead who thought they were miniatures but the porkers grew more portly than expected.
They were initially kept in a kitchen when their owners moved into a flat but needed to be rehomed, RSPCA inspector Lindsey Avery said.
Renamed Smokey and Haggis, the duo, aged between one and two, have moved to a small holding in County Durham.
Ms Avery said the kitchen was "a completely unsuitable environment" for the pigs and their owners "did the right thing by willingly signing them into our care".
An RSPCA spokeswoman said Kunekunes were originally kept by New Zealand Maoris and while the world's smallest domesticated breed of pig, people can underestimate how large they can grow.
"They are known for their friendly nature and love of human company, but they will only thrive if they have plenty of outdoor space to run around and where they can display their natural behaviours, such as rooting and foraging," the spokeswoman said.
Potential owners also need to have the relevant holding licence to keep them, she added.
Smokey and Haggis's new owner, Clare Dewhurst, said: "We're a farming family and we have had pet sheep and horses, but we've not had pigs before. They have settled in so well.
"I couldn't believe they'd been kept in a flat, although you can tell they have spent time living indoors as they are very clean."
