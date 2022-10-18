Roy Clayton death: Man charged with manslaughter
- Published
A man has been charged with manslaughter 10 months after a 79-year-old died from neck injuries following an alleged assault.
Roy Clayton died in hospital in December, four days after being hurt at an address on Woodhead Road, in Prudhoe, Northumberland.
Police attended following reports of a disturbance and arrested another man.
The 49-year-old defendant is due to appear before Newcastle Magistrates' Court on 16 November.
