Newcastle High School for Girls: Hilary French denies expenses fraud and theft
- Published
The former head of a private girls' school has appeared in court charged with expenses fraud and theft.
Hilary French is accused of submitting fraudulent John Lewis expenses claims and stealing an iPad Pro from Newcastle High School for Girls.
Appearing at Newcastle Crown Court, the 66-year-old, of Wearside Drive, Durham, denied fraud and theft.
Ms French, who was sacked from her job, was granted conditional bail and will stand trial on 21 August next year.
She is accused of abusing her position as head teacher by making fraudulent expense claims in relation to John Lewis vouchers worth £2,970 between April 2016 and February 2018.
She is also accused of making a fraudulent expense claim for £220.83 for meals with former students in November 2017.
The third charge relates to claiming £295 in fraudulent expenses between November 2017 and January 2018.
She is also accused of stealing an iPad Pro worth £1,070, which belonged to the school, between November 2017 and January 2018.
The school, in Jesmond, caters for girls aged three to 18 and charges up to £4,300 a term.
It confirmed she was dismissed following the allegations.
