Man charged after Quarrington Hill car stolen with child inside
A man has been charged with kidnap after a family car was stolen with a two-year-old girl inside.
Durham Police said the girl was sitting in the back of Vauxhall Vectra when it was taken in Quarrington Hill near Durham on 21 September.
The car was abandoned about three miles away and the girl was unharmed, the force said.
Luke Joyce, 27 and from Peterlee, is charged with kidnap, theft, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.
Mr Joyce, who is also charged with driving while disqualified and driving without insurance, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court on Friday and was remanded into custody to appear at Durham Crown Court on 10 November.
At the time, police said the car had been left with the engine running and the girl inside while her family dropped off some shopping.
