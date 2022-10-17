Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service: Attacks on firefighters double in year
Attacks by "mindless thugs" on firefighters have almost doubled since last year, a service has said.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said there had been 121 such incidents since January, up from 63 in 2021.
The warning comes after two clashes on Saturday which saw groups of teenagers throw stones and abuse crews in the west end of Newcastle.
Chief fire officer Chris Lowther said such attacks "put lives at risk" and were "completely unacceptable".
"Firefighters are mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, sons and daughters, and don't deserve to be treated like this," he said.
"They are responding as quickly as they can to keep people safe. To be subjected to verbal and physical abuse is completely unacceptable.
"I know this is a small minority of people who are responsible for these attacks, but the impact they have affects us all and does put lives at risk."
The brigade said the incidents at the weekend saw "a group of louts" in Westerhope and then West Denton smash the windscreen of a fire engine having "hurled stones".
Repairs will see it taken "off the road for some time", it added, with footage being given to police in an effort to identify the teenagers.
