Tyne and Wear fire service warns parent parking risks lives
- Published
An emergency service has warned parents they are putting lives at risk by parking illegally near schools.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has released footage of engines in Sunderland struggling to pass cars.
Despite using blue lights they were delayed or blocked by "illegal or inappropriate" parking, it said.
Station manager Jonny Ramanayake said the incident a fire engine was travelling to could "deteriorate significantly" if it was delayed.
"House fires can spread rapidly - every second counts," he said.
"Ask yourself whether the seconds you save by parking inconsiderately are worth more than the seconds you could cost us responding to a serious incident.
"If we can't get through you are putting lives at risk."
The footage was taken before the end of the summer term during a number of simulated blue-light runs at some of the most complained about schools.
It shows fire engines struggling to get past parked cars, some on double yellow lines or school keep-clear markings.
The service said it was against the law to park at a school entrance or in a way that blocks emergency vehicles but "this does not seem to bother some".
Sunderland City Council cabinet member Kevin Johnston said parking restrictions outside schools "exist for a reason".
He said parents tempted to park inconsiderately because they are in a hurry and "it's only for a moment" should remember "dangerous parking puts the safety of children, pedestrians and drivers at risk".
