Kaiser Chiefs silenced at Rugby League World Cup opening ceremony
Rock band Kaiser Chiefs had to think on their feet after a broken public address system delayed the Rugby League World Cup opening ceremony.
Frontman Ricky Wilson took to sprinting up and down the touchline at St James' Park in Newcastle to raise spirits.
The pre-tournament show was brought to an abrupt end just minutes before the opening game between England and Samoa.
Speaking on the BBC, former England international Jon Wilkin said: "You can say it's funny but it's not."
He said: "I wonder, at the Olympics, would you chuck the opening ceremony before the 100m final?"
Organisers of the event apologised, saying it "wasn't the start we wanted", and thanked fans for their patience.
Prior to the technical breakdown, former Leeds and England scrum-half Rob Burrow received a rapturous welcome from the 40,000-plus crowd as he launched the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.
Burrow, who has motor neurone disease, was in the stadium's main stand with his parents to watch the parade of flags representing all 32 teams across the men's, women's and wheelchair competitions.
Former Great Britain scrum-half Andy Gregory was the England flag-bearer.
The headline music act Kaiser Chiefs then took to the pitch and managed to get through their hit Oh My God (I Can't Believe It) before being silenced by technical difficulties.
Former England captain Kevin Sinfield and dual-code international Jason Robinson then brought out the Paul Barriere trophy, which will be awarded to the winners of the men's competition.
After Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson was forced to withdraw from the ceremony because of a minor fall, Mel Magee, head of Newcastle Rugby Foundation, joined wheelchair ambassador James Simpson in delivering the wheelchair trophy in her place.
Rugby Football League president Clare Balding brought out the women's trophy alongside Fareeha Usman, a local resident who has been recognised as a voice for equality and diversity in the community.
