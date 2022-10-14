Sunderland pub attacker left fingerprints on pint glass
A man who launched an unprovoked attack on a pub-goer has been convicted of attempted murder after police identified him through fingerprints on a pint glass.
Rory Witten's victim suffered stab wounds to his neck and back after being targeted in Sunderland's Bar Bloo.
Witten, 40, of Stavordale Street in Seaham, County Durham, fled but was arrested the next day.
A jury at Newcastle Crown Court convicted him following a trial.
Witten was also found guilty of possessing a bladed article and was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at a date to be announced.
Det Sgt John Baines, of Northumberland Police, said the February attack, which left a 48-year-old man in critical condition, "could have very easily resulted in a fatality".
"This was a shocking incident which saw Witten launch a violent and unprovoked attack on a man he did not know. Thankfully, the victim pulled through."
Forensics experts found "numerous fingerprints" on the glass as well as the weapon used, the force said.
The weapon, found at Witten's address, showed traces of the victim's blood.
