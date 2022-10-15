Newcastle artist creates huge floor mural on disused quayside bus lane
A street artist has created a huge, 90-metre (300ft) floor mural along a city's quayside.
Alex Mulholland painted the work on the disused bus lane by the River Tyne over three weeks.
The mural is "the longest pavement art installation in Newcastle and to our knowledge in the UK", business development agency NE1 said.
Mr Mulholland said it was a "bit of a pinch me moment" to have his work "in front of the best view in the world".
The graphic designer, commonly known as Mul, said it was his most demanding mural to date.
"I think the weather was definitely the biggest challenge to overcome," he said.
The mural is the first Mr Mullholland has drawn on the ground. His previous work can be seen on the sides of buildings across Ouseburn and the city centre.
"It was difficult and way more challenging than a wall but I picked it up quite quickly and just cracked on with it," he said.
The paint is designed to withstand vehicles and the constant barrage of pedestrians.
Because of the scale of the project, Mr Mulholland enlisted the help of other artists, friends and family.
"I couldn't have done this project without all of the people assisting me to help paint," he said.
The mural was commissioned by Newcastle City Council and business improvement agency NE1, which said it wanted to "celebrate the quayside and draw attention" to what it offers.
Chief executive Stephen Patterson said: "Newcastle is a vibrant and dynamic city, and the quayside is an iconic location - it's important that the artwork reflects this and has a local connection."
Mr Mullholland said he had decided to call the painting Nothing Serious.
"That's what we were telling all of the people walking by what it meant and what it was for," he said.
"Just a bit of colour, a bit of fun, to brighten the place up and definitely Nothing Serious."
