Rugby League World Cup: Terrorism police call for fan vigilance
Fans attending Rugby League World Cup matches are being urged to be vigilant by counter-terrorism police.
Though no specific threat has been made, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said supporters should "trust their instincts" and report anything suspicious to stewards or police.
The tournament opens with England taking on Samoa at St James' Park in Newcastle on Saturday.
Games will also be staged at stadiums across England.
Temporary Det Ch Supt Peter Craig said: "We're working closely with organisers and local police forces to make sure that everything is in place to protect people; whether they have tickets to a game or planning a trip to a nearby pub to soak up the atmosphere.
"However, there is also a role for the public to play in reporting anything that doesn't feel right.
"We need fans to trust their instincts. If you're not sure about something, tell a steward or a police officer, and they will do the rest."
Tournament director Dean Hardman, said thousands of fans would be attending the tournament's 61 matches and they had a "role to play" in ensuring safety.
Fans are being advised to:
- Arrive early and be patient for extra security measures to help prevent delays
- Immediately report anyone acting suspiciously to a steward or police
- Not leave bags unattended and never agree to look after someone else's bag, no matter how plausible their story
- Listen to staff if there is an incident with emergency plans in place
In the North East and Yorkshire, games will be held in Newcastle, Leeds, Doncaster, Hull, Sheffield, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield and York.
