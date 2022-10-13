Sunderland bus strike: Stagecoach blocks free travel passes for families
Striking bus drivers have accused bosses of a "vindictive move" after passes enabling their families to travel for free were blocked.
About 200 drivers in Sunderland are taking five days of industrial action in a dispute over pay.
The GMB union which represents them said the withdrawal of travel perks meant drivers' partners and children were unable to get to work or school.
Stagecoach said it was standard practice for a "breach of contract".
Drivers in the city voted to strike after being offered a 4% pay rise with a further 2% to follow later in the year, which they argue is not in line with inflation.
Stuart Gilhespy, GMB organiser, said: "This is a petty, vindictive move, plain and simple.
"These bus drivers are just trying to win themselves a decent wage, to help them make ends meet during the cost of living crisis.
"Instead of negotiating, Stagecoach is targeting parents and children in a bid to undermine the strike. It's outrageous."
'Never compromise safety'
However, Steve Walker, managing director of Stagecoach North East, said: "It's like anything else, where there's a breach of contract with industrial action then unfortunately, just like they don't get paid, it's part of their terms and conditions.
"It's suspended at this moment in time while industrial action is on."
The strike, which is running until Saturday, has seen management and workers from other areas drafted in to run services which have been reduced to one every half hour.
The GMB warned of safety concerns and claimed there had been incidents with managers driving the wrong way along one-way streets.
Mr Walker, who has been behind the wheel during the strike, said the firm "would never compromise safety".
He added: "We're all trained professionals and prior to anyone going out on the road, they're familiarised with the vehicles again."
