Jeni Larmour: Newcastle student's ketamine death ruled misadventure
- Published
A high-achieving student died on her first night at university after taking drugs given to her "by another", a coroner has ruled.
Jeni Larmour, 18, from Newtonhamilton, County Armagh, died on 3 October 2020, hours after arriving in Newcastle.
She consumed a lethal combination of alcohol and ketamine, a tranquiliser which she snorted with one of her new flatmates, an inquest heard.
Newcastle coroner Karen Dilks concluded Miss Larmour's death was misadventure.
Having heard from the flatmate Kavir Kalliecharan, other student witnesses, a Home Office pathologist and police, Mrs Dilks gave her view of the circumstances of the former deputy head girl's death "on the balance of probabilities".
She said Miss Larmour had arrived at Newcastle University that day and had drunk alcohol with her new flatmates between 1700 and 1900.
"Later that evening, while her judgement was impaired due to alcohol, Jeni took a quantity of ketamine provided for her by another, the combined effects of which led to her death," she said.
Mr Kalliecharan, 20, from Leeds, was not charged with supplying the ketamine and told police the drugs belonged to Miss Larmour.
Police searched the flat in Park View halls with sniffer dogs and found ketamine, cannabis and MDMA in Mr Kalliecharan's room but he insisted the ketamine was not his.
No other drugs were found in other student's rooms in the flat, including Miss Larmour's, the inquest heard.
'Drug course not recalled'
The inquest also heard Miss Larmour filmed a Snapchat video on her phone showing her in Mr Kalliecharan's bedroom with white powder on a table.
It was not played in open court but was seen by witnesses.
Andrew Metcalfe, then an acting detective sergeant with Northumbria Police, said the video revealed no evidence of Miss Larmour or Mr Kalliecharan coercing or pressuring the other to take drugs.
Mr Kalliecharan was later sentenced to two years on conditional discharge after pleading guilty possessing Class A and Class B drugs.
He had previously told the inquest that the pair had returned to the halls in a taxi after Miss Larmour was turned away from a city centre bar because she did not have ID.
Lucy Backhurst, the university's academic registrar and director of student services, told Miss Larmour's parents, David and Sandra: "Jeni was just the sort of bright, able student we want studying with us at Newcastle University," she said.
Ms Backhurst said her chosen course, urban planning and architecture, was hard to get on to and "not for the faint-hearted".
She said the university had a compulsory online induction programme with information about drink and drugs.
But after Miss Larmour's death there was a backlash when the vice-chancellor emailed students a "stark" warning about the risks of drink and drugs, she said.
"We got an awful lot of kickback from students [saying], 'Who do you think you are, telling us what to do'?"
Mrs Dilks highlighted that none of the flatmates who gave evidence at the inquest could recall any information from the university's induction course on drink and drugs.
The university said since the death it had "further developed" its harm reduction stance and had introduced "additional educational material" that students have to view at the start of their studies.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.