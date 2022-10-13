Concert remembers Martin Luther King's Newcastle visit
The message behind a "breath-taking" visit by Martin Luther King 55 years ago is being remembered in a concert.
In 1967, the American civil rights leader visited Tyneside to accept an honorary doctorate in civil law from Newcastle University.
His speech in the city was the last he made outside the United States before his assassination in 1968.
The show at the Cathedral Church of St Nicholas will feature Beverley Knight and the Soweto Gospel choir.
Newcastle was the only UK university to honour Dr King during his lifetime
During the visit he gave a speech which moved many who witnessed it, yet the footage subsequently lay forgotten in the university's archives for more than 40 years.
He warned of the risk of creating ghettos in the UK and of the dangers of everyday racism.
Hip hop artist Kay Greyson, who is among the performers, believes his dream of equal rights, love and unity has "stood the test of time".
Along with fellow rapper Kema Kay, she has worked with arts promotion agency Northern Roots to push the message on to a younger generation.
Ms Greyson said: "To know that in a place where I've struggled and faced adversity, but where I've also seen the beautiful sides of it, and to know such a prominent figure, someone who fought for the rights of black people, who fought for the rights of all people really, was here.
"Even that they were here and were embraced by the city, gives me hope and gives me pride."
Five months after his flying visit, Dr King was shot dead in Memphis, Tennessee.
London-based theatre director Paulette Randall, who is producing the concert, said she had no idea about Dr King's visit.
"I was blown away, it's an extraordinary thing that happened, he came to London, got on a train and came to Newcastle to get his degree.
"It's breath-taking and says so much about him but also says so much about this city," she said.
