David Hunter: Cyprus murder trial for man who killed ill wife postponed
- Published
The murder trial of a British man who killed his ill wife in Cyprus has been postponed to allow more time for a lesser charge to be discussed.
David Hunter, 75, admitted killing his wife of 56 years Janice in December but his legal team argued it was an assisted suicide, not murder.
The couple moved to Cyprus from Ashington, Northumberland, several years ago when he retired.
At a hearing in Paphos, prosecution and defence lawyers agreed a delay.
An alternative charge of manslaughter may be considered at the next hearing due to be held on 18 November.
Mr Hunter attempted to take his own life after his wife died, with their daughter describing him as a "devoted husband".
