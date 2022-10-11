Jeni Larmour: Newcastle student died after mixing alcohol and drugs
- Published
A student who died within hours of arriving at university had mixed alcohol and ketamine, an inquest heard.
Jeni Larmour, who was 18, died on 3 October 2020 following her first night at Newcastle University where she had been due to study urban planning and architecture.
Emergency services found her lifeless at student accommodation at 05:30.
Miss Larmour, from Newtonhamilton, County Armagh, was a former deputy head girl at the Royal School Armagh.
Pathologist Dr Nigel Cooper told the hearing at Newcastle Coroner's Court: "She had arrived in Newcastle from Northern Ireland the previous day, she had been with other occupants of her flat on that evening, alcohol had been consumed and there were indications that other substances may have been taken as well."
A toxicology report showed she had a blood alcohol level of 197mg per 100ml of blood, putting her around two-and-a-half times over the legal driving limit (80mg) and indicating "at least a moderate level of intoxication".
Dr Cooper said tests revealed she had 1.3mg of ketamine per litre of blood, below the level that would usually be considered fatal.
However, he added that both together were likely to have severely depressed her nervous system and he recorded the cause of death as "the effects of a combination of alcohol and ketamine".
Dr Cooper said it was impossible to specify when Miss Larmour died but told the hearing that ketamine - a drug used in medicine as an anaesthetic - could cause death "pretty quickly".
Earlier, Miss Larmour's mother Sandra paid tribute to her, saying she flourished at school "with her huge personality, confidence and humour".
She said her death had "left a huge void that will never be filled".
The inquest heard Miss Larmour was an A* student who was popular with pupils, teachers and parents alike. She was a trained classical singer and a leader with her school's cadet force.
Watched by Jeni's father David, Mrs Larmour said their daughter raised funds for a school trip to India, which inspired her to choose her architecture and planning degree.
Mrs Larmour said her daughter was a "do it now and do it to perfection person".
She added: "I am proud she had a varied experience of life in her limited years.
"It is a huge loss to me, her father David, brother Daniel and our extended family. I also believe it is a huge loss to Newcastle University and the planning world she would have joined."
Her family is represented at the inquest, as well as the university and student Kavir Kalliecharan, who faced drugs charges following her death.
The 19-year-old, from Leeds, was sentenced to two years on conditional discharge after pleading guilty possessing Class A and Class B drugs.
The inquest continues.