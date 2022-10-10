Gateshead stabbing: Teen in court charged with Tomasz Oleszak's murder
- Published
A teenager charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy has made his first appearance before a crown court.
Tomasz Oleszak was found with a stab wound in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate in Gateshead, just after 20:00 BST last Monday.
A youth, also 14, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court charged with murder, attempted wounding with intent and having a bladed article in public.
He was remanded ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing next month.
The Recorder of Newcastle, Judge Paul Sloan KC, set a provisional trial date for 21 March.
He also issued an order preventing the media identifying the defendant due to his age.
Prosecutor Mark McKone KC told the court the majority of witnesses in the case were young people and said "nine or 10" had either given, or were in the process of giving, pre-recorded video interviews.
Tomasz died in hospital the day after he was stabbed. His family said he was an "amazing son" who "had his whole life ahead of him".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.