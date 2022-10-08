Lanchester crash: Family of James Dixon pay tribute to teenager
The family of a young motorcyclist who died after a crash have described him as having "the biggest heart".
James Dixon was involved in a collision with a car travelling in the same direction near Lanchester, County Durham, early on Tuesday morning.
The 18-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died later.
His family said he was known as the "best uncle" by his nieces and nephews "who all absolutely adored him". Any witnesses are asked to contact police.
In a statement released by Durham Police, the family said: "It's no secret that James was no angel, but he had the biggest heart.
"He'd always offer his help to anyone who needed it, even if he was struggling himself. He was a cheeky chappy with an eye for the ladies.
"Words cannot explain how much we will miss him; our hearts will be forever broken."
The crash happened at 04:45 BST on Stockerley Lane, near Hurbuck Cottages, and both the motorcycle and the BMW were travelling towards Consett.
Officers previously said they believed the motorcyclist struck the rear of the car.
The road was closed for several hours while investigators worked at the scene.
