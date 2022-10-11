Sunderland bus strike: Stagecoach North East drivers strike over pay
Some 200 bus drivers in Sunderland have gone on strike for five days in a row over their pay.
Workers at Stagecoach North East formed a picket line near its North Bridge Road depot, with boos and shouts of "scab" heard when people crossed it.
The GMB Union said members in the city went on strike after being offered a 4% pay rise, which they argue is not in line with inflation.
Stagecoach North East has apologised for the disruption.
The strike will run from Tuesday until Saturday.
Management and workers from elsewhere have been drafted in to run services which have been reduced to one every half hour.
A picket line was formed from 03:30 BST, which marked the start of the working day for early-morning drivers.
The firm said that out of 600 employees in the region, which includes Newcastle and South Shields, workers on Wearside were the only ones not to agree to the pay offer.
GMB organiser Stuart Gilhespy said the strike was about "getting paid a reasonable wage" and warned there would be further walk-outs.
"I don't think people are prepared any more to just put up with paltry pay rises offered by employers who are making massive profits," he said.
Stagecoach North East said most of its normal services were operating across the week, albeit at a much reduced timetable.
Managing director Steven Walker, who was getting behind the wheel himself to drive buses, assured passengers it had done "everything we possibly can" to make sure there was no disruption.
The company said it had made "numerous offers" to the GMB union which would make Sunderland drivers among the "highest paid of any bus drivers in the region".
"Instead, GMB keep moving the goalposts over what they are looking for and seem determined now to press ahead with this unnecessary strike action," Mr Walker said.
Timetables for bus services running from 11 to 15 October are available online.
