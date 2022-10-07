Maya Chappell death: Man in court charged with murdering toddler
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a two-year-old girl in County Durham.
Maya Chappell died in hospital on 30 September, two days after being found in a critical condition at a property in Shotton Colliery.
Michael Daymond, 26, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court charged with murder.
Mr Daymond, from Shotton Colliery, was remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court on 10 October.
A 23-year-old woman also arrested has been released while inquiries continue, Durham Police said.
