Maya Chappell: Man charged with murder over two-year-old's death
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a two-year-old girl in County Durham.
Maya Chappell was found in a critical condition by emergency services at an address in Shotton Colliery on Wednesday 28 September.
She was airlifted to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary but died two days later.
A 26-year-old man has been remanded in custody and will appear at Peterlee Magistrates' Court on Friday.
A 23-year-old woman was also arrested by Durham Police as part of the investigation and has since been released while enquiries continue.
