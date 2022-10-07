Gateshead stabbing: Boy charged with Tomasz Oleszak murder
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of another teenage boy in Gateshead.
Tomasz Oleszak, 14, was seriously injured near the Springwell Estate in the town on Monday evening.
He died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Northumbria Police said the 14-year-old boy was due before magistrates on Friday charged murder and a 13-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender had been bailed.
The boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, has also been charged with attempted wounding and possession of a bladed article.
Ch Supt Helena Barron, of Northumbria Police, urged people not name the boy on social media or speculate about what happened as "this could impact our investigation and ongoing court proceedings".
She said Tomasz's family said had been "utterly devastated" by his death.
Tributes have been paid by Tomasz's school, Cardinal Hume Catholic School in Gateshead, and football team Gateshead Cleveland Hall Community Football Club.
In a fundraising page set up in his memory, one of his coaches said Tomasz was a "very kind, caring young man" who had been brought to the UK by his parents for a better life and "didn't deserve what has happened to him".
He said: "He was much-loved member of his local community and will be sadly missed by all who loved him.
"This is every parent's worst nightmare come true and can't imagine what they're going through."
Cards left with flowers where Tomasz was found described him as an "amazing friend" and someone "loved and missed by many".
