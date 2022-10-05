Gateshead stabbing: Tomasz Oleszak, 14, named as victim
- Published
A 14-year-old boy who died after being stabbed has been named by police.
Tomasz Oleszak, from Gateshead, was seriously injured in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate at about 20:00 BST on Monday.
He died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
A 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder and a girl, 13, held on suspicion of assisting an offender remain in custody.
Northumbria Police Ch Supt Helena Barron said the teenager's family were "utterly devastated".
She stressed such incidents were rare in the region and said officers would remain in the area.
"I want to reiterate my plea to the public not to speculate on details of the investigation," she said.
"What might seem like an innocent comment or post on social media to you could in reality disrupt an ongoing investigation and cause further upset to the family of the victim."
The force has asked anyone with information to speak directly to officers.
