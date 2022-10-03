Newcastle: Drugs destined for student market seized
- Published
Drugs, cash and weapons have been seized as part of a crackdown on dealers targeting students.
Cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy and cannabis with a street value of £50,000 was found in Newcastle, along with £22,000 in cash and weapons including knives.
Northumbria Police arrested 38 people for a range of offences, including possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
It is believed the drugs would have been sold to students.
The week-long clampdown, which involved stop and search tactics, was carried out by police and Newcastle City Council, to try to reduce drug-related harm in the city.
As well as the confiscated drugs and cash, a number of mobile phones were also recovered, along with five knives and various other weapons.
Supt Jamie Pitt from Northumbria Police said: "Following a detailed intelligence-gathering phase, officers took strong, swift action to successfully take large quantities of illegal, harmful and addictive substances out of the supply chain, and put a considerable dent in the pockets of the suppliers."
Newcastle City Council's deputy leader, Karen Kilgour, said the clampdown had made a "significant impact" on the supply of drugs.
She added there was "dedicated support" in Newcastle for people affected by drugs, including designated help for students.
