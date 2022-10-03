Newcastle and Gateshead unveil Clean Air Zone signs
- Published
Cameras and signs have been installed in Newcastle and Gateshead ahead of charges coming in for older vehicles.
The Clean Air Zone (CAZ) - starting on 30 January - will cover most of the city centre, including the Tyne, Swing, High Level and Redheugh bridges.
The aim is to improve air quality and create what the local authorities call "a healthier environment".
All private cars will be exempt but older taxis, lorries, buses and coaches will have to pay £50 per day.
Vans and light goods vehicles will not face charges until July 2023 to allow extra time for vehicle replacements, which are currently affected by a national supply shortage.
In total there are 43 signs and 38 cameras across the boundary of the CAZ to warn drivers.
Financial support
Newcastle City Council said cameras were currently monitoring vehicles entering the zone and letters would be sent to owners of vehicles which would be non-compliant over the next few months to warn them of the charges.
The authority said it would give owners time to make changes and they would be given information on how to get advice - including on how to get financial support - to upgrade their vehicles.
City council cabinet member Jane Byrne said: "Over the next two months we will be collecting details of vehicles entering the zone and contacting owners of non compliant higher polluting vehicles, which will be affected from January, to make them aware and provide information about how to get support and financial help."
Councillor John McElroy, cabinet member for the environment and transport at Gateshead Council, added: "Poor air quality is affecting everyone's health, which is unacceptable and we have to do something about it.
"Reducing the number of older, more polluting vehicles on our roads is one way that we can help to improve our air quality and protect our health."
The charges had been due to start in July after initially being delayed from January 2021.
