Murder probe launched after Mansion Tyne student flat death
A man has been charged with murdering a 24-year-old man who was found dead at a student flat block.
Northumbria Police said they were called to Mansion Tyne in Howard Street, Newcastle, at 16:30 BST on Tuesday where they found the man dead.
A 21-year-old man from Sunderland has been charged with murder and is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on Saturday.
The identity of the dead man is yet to be released.
