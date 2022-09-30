About 1,000 cannabis plants found at Birtley ex-guest house
Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £360,000 have been found hidden in a former guest house.
Officers seized about 1,000 plants at the Old Manse Guest House in Birtley, Tyne and Wear, on Thursday, along with a quantity of dried cannabis worth an additional £60,000.
The detective who led the raid said the farm had the potential to make "hundreds and thousands of pounds".
Investigations are continuing to find those responsible.
Det Sgt Chris Johnson, from Northumbria Police, said the discovery followed "crucial" information from the community.
"This warrant was executed after we received information from members of the community who suspected something was not quite right and got in touch," he added.
He appealed for people, especially landlords, to be "extra vigilant" about who might be using their premises.
