Toddler 'critical' after police arrest man in Shotton Colliery
A toddler is in a critical condition in hospital and a man has been arrested after what police described as a "medical episode" at a house.
The two-year-old girl was taken to Newcastle's RVI by air ambulance from the home in Shotton Colliery, County Durham, on Wednesday night.
The man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
A police vehicle involved in the emergency response was also damaged.
The arrested man was detained in connection with the incident and has been released while inquiries continue, Durham Police said.
The force made an appeal for "space to conduct a thorough investigation" into the circumstances of what happened.
In a statement, Det Ch Insp Christopher Barker said: "We appreciate that friends, family and neighbours are deeply concerned by this incident, but we ask that the community refrains from speculation over the circumstances or naming of those involved online.
"A police vehicle was deliberately damaged whilst in attendance at the scene, and I'd like to remind the public that obstructing our officers as they carry out their enquiries is not helpful.
