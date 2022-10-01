Illuminated 'sheep' hail Lindisfarne Gospels Newcastle visit
A flock of illuminated "sheep" will be on show at locations in Northumberland.
The brightly-lit life-sized models were created by artist Deepa Mann-Kler to mark the visit to the region of the Lindisfarne Gospels.
They were inspired by the Gospel's themes of light, sheep and pilgrimage and are part of a visual arts trail which includes Bamburgh Castle, Vindolanda and Woodhorn Museum.
It will culminate at a festival at Hexham Abbey on 2 December.
As part of the art trail, local communities will have the chance to adopt and customise individual sheep.
Deepa Mann-Kler has exhibited her neon and light installations internationally, including at Durham's Lumiere festival.
She said: "I am so excited to see the full flock appear in the landscape.
"We need light, colour and humour now more than ever and as the nights start to draw in, I really hope that audiences flock to the installations and find joy in this shared experience."
The Lindisfarne Gospels are on loan from the British Library and will be on show at Newcastle's Laing Art Gallery until 3 December.
