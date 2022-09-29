Whitley Bay former nightspot to be developed into flats
A derelict former nightlife hotspot dubbed "an eyesore" is to be bulldozed and replaced with flats.
A plan for 19 homes have been approved for the site of 42nd Street on the seafront in Whitley Bay.
The proposals by North Eastern Holdings Ltd led to 26 objections, with concerns raised about the "overbearing" development and parking problems.
North Tyneside Council heard the design had been extensively revised since the original application for 22 flats.
Officers said the amended plans were more "cohesive" and are not "competing" with the nearby Rex Hotel.
The council's report said an appropriate level of parking would be provided.
The application was permitted subject to additional financial agreements made between the council and the developer, who is expected to pay £4,095 for habitat creation and management.
A further £13,300 has been earmarked to support the local authority to fund a play area for children.
Whitley Bay Labour councillor John O'Shea said he was "happy with the decision".
Michael Hepburn, senior director at Lichfields, which acted as North Eastern Holdings' agent during the application process, added: "Hopefully, it means the regeneration of a prominent site on the seafront."
