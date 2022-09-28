Newcastle Building society pulls mortgage deals amid market fears
- Published
A North East building society has pulled all of its mortgage deals amid market turmoil.
Newcastle Building Society said it has withdrawn its entire range of mortgages because of the "volatile" conditions.
It comes after tax cuts announced in Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget on Friday led to a sharp drop in the pound's value.
Financial information service Moneyfacts said lenders had pulled about a quarter of mortgage deals.
Anyone looking for products on Newcastle Building Society's website on Wednesday was met with a message reading: "Sorry, no mortgages match your search criteria."
Stuart Miller, chief customer officer at the Cobalt Park-based firm, said: "Volatile market conditions are making it extremely challenging for lenders to price fixed rate mortgages.
"We've been carefully looking at what that means for our mortgage products and it has led us to withdraw our product range whilst we wait for the market to stabilise.
"We will continue to progress cases where a mortgage offer has already been issued and we'll look to launch a new range of products as soon as we can.
"Borrowers nearing the end of their current fixed rate should contact their mortgage broker or lender as normal."
Earlier, The Bank of England announced it was stepping in to buy government bonds at an "urgent pace" in an effort to restore stability to the economy.
John McCabe, chief executive of the North East England Chamber of Commerce, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "The government needs to set out a clear strategy in order to reassure the markets.
"It's looking increasingly difficult to regain such confidence while the UK's economy is being driven with both the accelerator of the government's stimulus package and the brake of the Bank of England's interest rate policy pushed hard to the floor."
