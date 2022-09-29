Blyth clean energy training hub plan approved
- Published
Plans for an £11m training centre to boost clean energy knowledge and research have been approved.
Construction of the Energy Central Learning Hub will begin at Port of Blyth in October and be finished by winter 2023, Northumberland County Council said.
Three buildings will be demolished to make way for it.
It will offer "industrial training, education" and science-related skills facilities, the council said.
Wojciech Ploszaj, the council's cabinet member for business said the new centre would "ensure local schools and residents have the skills to capitalise on the growth of the offshore wind industry".
A second phase will be built in the future although plans are yet to be submitted, the council said.
It is being built as part of the £70m Energising Blyth programme funded by Northumberland County Council, HM government's towns fund and the North of Tyne Combined Authority.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.