North Tyneside food bank reports 'big drop' in donations
- Published
A food bank has reported a "big drop in donations" in recent months, while demand remains high amid the cost-of-living crisis.
Since it launched 10 years ago The Bay Foodbank has prepared 45,000 boxes.
The Tyneside charity has relied on contributions but, as stock has been running low, now has to purchase goods from supermarkets to meet demand.
It said donations are down by almost 50% on previous years as people are forced to tighten their belts.
Based in North Shields, the food bank delivers emergency food and toiletry supplies to people referred from North Tyneside Council's social care team, Citizens Advice and Age Concern, among other organisations.
It offers a "high level of dignity" to people who may never have used a food bank before.
Co-founder Reverend Alan Dickinson said there had been "a huge spike in demand" with around 30% of the people referred in work but "not managing on their wages".
He added: "It's making us a bit cautious and weary for what's coming, particularly towards Christmas.
"December traditionally is our busiest month and if the projections go ahead we are concerned about how we'll manage demand.
"In the past two-to-three months we've seen a big drop-off in donations.
"Some of that is due to people donating to help in Ukraine but also some of it is that people don't have the spare capacity financially and our donations are down about 45% on previous years.
"We're subsidising it and having to buy from the supermarkets."
The charity prepares food boxes for up to six people which will last about five days, providing two or three meals a day.
Each is tailored to the recipient and contains bread, fresh meat, fruit, vegetables, tinned goods, breakfast cereals and toiletries. For some families the boxes include sanitary products, nappies, baby milk and food.
Some of the charity's packages can cost more than £108 when delivery costs added on.
Rev Dickinson said: "Some people think we provide too much and we may have to limit it in the future but I hope we never have to do that, as we want to support the most vulnerable.
"When we set it up we didn't envisage this, we thought the foodbank would only be running for a couple of years."
The Bay predicts the current climate could see it spend about £100,000 from its reserves on food from supermarkets up to the end of January.
