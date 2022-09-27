Derelict Jarrow church demolition plan rejected
Controversial plans to demolish a fire-damaged former church to make way for flats have been rejected.
More than 800 objections were made to Premier Leisure's application for the Park Methodist Church site in Jarrow.
The building, which was most recently used as an auction house, has been derelict since a fire in November 2017 caused the roof to collapse.
South Tyneside Council's planning committee said the proposed scheme was "out of character" with the area.
'A travesty'
Premier Leisure wanted to demolish the old church on Bede Burn Road and build a three-storey building containing five two-bedroom flats, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Some 434 written objections were submitted to the council along with an online petition signed by more than 370 people calling for the 1885-built church to be saved.
Concerns included the modern design clashing with the surrounding area, increased traffic and highway safety issues, impacts on local wildlife, including bats, and loss of privacy and local heritage.
One comment said the "demolition of such a beautiful and historic building and replacing it with this modern blot on the landscape would be a travesty".
'Irreplaceable'
Planning officers recommended the scheme be approved, saying the building ceased to be a church in 2014 and the plan would "provide additional housing" for the area.
Councillors were told much of the building's "architectural heritage significance" had been lost due to fire damage and that developers maintained it would be "financially unviable to reconstruct and convert to residential accommodation".
Councillor Geraldine Kilgour, speaking in objection, raised concerns about the design of the proposal and car parking issues and claimed the church building was an "irreplaceable" cultural heritage asset.
Seven members of the planning committee voted to refuse the application with only three in favour.
The applicant has the right to appeal to the national Planning Inspectorate.
