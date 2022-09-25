Make a Difference Awards: North East community heroes honoured
- Published
People in the North East who go above and beyond in their community have been honoured at an awards ceremony.
BBC Radio Newcastle's Make a Difference Awards were held at Durham County Cricket Ground on Saturday.
Categories included carers, community groups, environmentalists, volunteers, good neighbours and key workers.
Make a Difference was set up by the BBC at the start of the first lockdown in March 2020 to help those needing support.
Nine million people have interacted with the scheme across all 39 local BBC radio stations.
Earlier this year local listeners were asked to nominate individuals and organisations who deserved special recognition for their efforts.
Winners included Vijay Kritzinger from Washington who organises beach cleans and 88-year-old Barbara Martin who has served Newbiggin-by-the-Sea since 1964.
Also recognised was Andy Cammis from East Durham Veterans Trust who was awarded the community group award for being a "lifeline" for veterans struggling with mental health.
The winners in the eight categories were:
- Fundraiser award - Chris Goodall, Harton and Westoe Boxing and Fitness Club
- Volunteer award - Barbara Martin
- Carer award - Dawn Quigley
- Great neighbour award - Steve Walsh
- Environmental award - Vijay Kritzinger
- Key worker award - Donna Swan, Calmer Therapy
- Together award - Andy Nesbitt, Pennywell Honto Shin Karate Club
- Community group award - Andy Cammis, East Durham's Veterans Trust
