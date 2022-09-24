Durham bars to breathalyse drinkers before entry
Customers will be breathalysed before entering bars and clubs in Durham to try to stop what police said was the "potentially dangerous culture" of pre-drinking on nights out.
Several venues in the city centre have been given the devices as a guide for door staff to know who to allow inside.
The breathalysers - which have a lights system - show if potentially unsafe levels of intoxication are reached.
It is hoped the new scheme will reduce drunkenness and violent crime.
Durham Police neighbourhood inspector, Dave Clarke, said: "Sadly, time and again we see the negative effects alcohol has on people, whether it be through violence against others, anti-social behaviour or not being aware of their surroundings.
"Not everyone will be breathalysed, it will be down to door staff to judge those individuals who might benefit from not drinking any more that night.
"We want everyone to have a great night, but we also want to make sure they make it home safely, and without causing any disruption to residents."
Funded by the Safer Streets scheme and Durham Parish Council, the new initiative is being rolled out this month.
