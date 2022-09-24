Whitburn and South Shields have pedal-powered cinema screenings
Film fans are being invited to cycle-along to an outdoor cinema event where their pedal power creates the electricity for the movie.
Ordinary but stationary bikes will be used to generate power in Whitburn and South Shields' Cornthwaite and North Marine parks this weekend.
South Tyneside Council, which says the events are a "first for the region", hopes it will encourage sustainability.
The events are costing the authority less than £10,000 to stage.
The money came from the Capability Fund, a one-off Department for Transport grant to promote active travel.
South Tyneside councillor Ernest Gibson said he hoped the events would "help people think about the small things they can do to reduce their own carbon footprint".
The Greatest Showman will be shown at Cornthwaite Park on Saturday and The Goonies is on at North Marine Park on Sunday, with both starting at 19:00 BST.
