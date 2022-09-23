A1 in Northumberland to close for resurfacing works
Part of the A1 in Northumberland will be closed for two months to allow for resurfacing work.
It affects the northbound carriageway between Felton and Newton on the Moor, with motorists likely facing delays.
National Highways will carry out work from 20:00 BST on Sunday 2 October until the end of November.
A contraflow on the southbound carriageway will be put in place and drivers are being warned to allow extra time for their journeys.
'Smooth'
The contraflow will close laybys, cross-overs and some junctions between Felton and Newton on the Moor.
National Highways project manager Alek James said the resurfacing work would ensure a "safe, smooth carriageway".
People living along the affected stretch of road who need access will be contacted by National Highways, but it warned it may have to escort some vehicles through the works "on occasion".
